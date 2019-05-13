JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Congress announces candidates for Telangana Assembly bye-elections

Priyanka Gandhi takes a jibe at 'defence expert' PM Modi's 'cloud-radar' comment
Business Standard

Elon Musk gives a peek into SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites

ANI  |  Others 

As is the tradition, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a photo of the first set of the Starlink internet satellites that are scheduled to be launched into the orbit this week.

The photo shows the 60 satellites packed tight into a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch time, however, is variable, but the company is looking at May 14 or 15 for the takeoff, Engadget reports.

In the following tweet, Musk noted that the first mission is likely to go wrong and it would take six more similar launches to achieve a minor broadband coverage.

The ultimate goal of SpaceX is to put nearly 11,000 Starlink satellites by mid-2020 to provide high-speed internet down on the Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU