Elon Musk gives a peek into SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites

As is the tradition, founder tweeted a photo of the first set of the that are scheduled to be launched into the orbit this week.

The photo shows the 60 satellites packed tight into a rocket. The launch time, however, is variable, but the company is looking at May 14 or 15 for the takeoff, Engadget reports.

In the following tweet, Musk noted that the first mission is likely to go wrong and it would take six more similar launches to achieve a minor coverage.

The ultimate goal of is to put nearly 11,000 satellites by mid-2020 to provide down on the Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)