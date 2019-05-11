JUST IN
HTC promises to roll out Android Pie to its smartphones

ANI  |  Mobile 

HTC smartphone owners, rejoice. The company has finally announced a schedule for the Android Pie updates for its smartphones.

The company revealed in a tweet that it will release Google's newer Android version to the HTC U11 by late May. HTC U11+ owners can expect to see the update in late June, followed by U12+ in mid-June.

The rollout dates will be affected by certain regions and carrier deployment, HTC noted.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 22:19 IST

