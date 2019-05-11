Tinder is building a Lite version of its app

believes in match-making, even you are in a low network area. The dating service is reportedly working on a Lite version of its app, similar to other popular apps.

Called Lite, the app will be smaller in size and optimised to use lesser data, bandwidth, and storage, Tech Crunch reports.

Lite is expected to launch soon, starting in where has increased in the last five years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)