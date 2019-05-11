Tinder is building a Lite version of its app

-
Tinder believes in match-making, even if you are in a low network area. The dating service is reportedly working on a Lite version of its app, similar to other popular social media apps.
Called Tinder Lite, the app will be smaller in size and optimised to use lesser data, bandwidth, and storage, Tech Crunch reports.
Tinder Lite is expected to launch soon, starting in Southeast Asia where internet penetration has increased in the last five years.
