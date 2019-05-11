JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Tech-savvy people more likely to accept digital healthcare services

Despite ban, farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab
Business Standard

Tinder is building a Lite version of its app

ANI  |  Others 

Tinder believes in match-making, even if you are in a low network area. The dating service is reportedly working on a Lite version of its app, similar to other popular social media apps.

Called Tinder Lite, the app will be smaller in size and optimised to use lesser data, bandwidth, and storage, Tech Crunch reports.

Tinder Lite is expected to launch soon, starting in Southeast Asia where internet penetration has increased in the last five years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 21:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU