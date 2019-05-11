This is the 'cutting-edge' Louis Vuitton bag with screens you can't skip

-
Luxury brand Louis Vuitton showcased a new type of handbag design at its Cruise 2020 runway show. The USP of the design is the built-in flexible screen.
Captioning it 'Canvas of the Future', the brand shared short clips of the bags. One of the designs includes a single screen, while the others show two screens.
Louis Vuitton is calling them a prototype design, and unless it is a work of art, having flexi-display handbags are probably the last thing one would need in the digitally fragile age.
