Emma Roberts obsessed with creepy dolls

It seems like Roberts, who is turning 28 next month, is with creepy dolls.

Roberts posted a photograph of herself with a Blythe Doll on and wrote, "I got an early birthday gift and her name is Bloom! Who wants more doll content?"

This is not the first time when Roberts has openly shown her love for scary-looking dolls.

In June last year, she posted a photo holding two of the toys against her chest with the caption, "Where my doll lovers at?"

Roberts even acknowledged her obsession for creepy dolls by posting an image of another type of doll. Alongside the photograph, she wrote, "The best sisters in the world @britelkin @kakeykake got me the best birthday gift in the galaxy. Thank you. My doll obsession continues." (ANI)

Interestingly, Roberts love for creepy dolls is not new.

In 2015, she was on the hunt to expand her collection. "Who knows a place to get on the internet?" she tweeted in January 2015.

