Robert Redford to be honoured at France's Cesar awards

and Robert is set to receive a honourary Cesar award, which is France's equivalent of

He will be honoured at the 44th annual Cesar ceremony, which will take place on February 22, in Paris, reported

Speaking about it, Alain Terzian, the of the said, "An iconic actor, an exceptional director, a passionate producer, founder and of Sundance, the most revered festival of independent films in the world, Robert has left his mark through all his endeavors in the world."

Terzian further praised Redford's career as an actor, filmmaker and philanthropist in a statement.

He added that many of Robert films, with him in front or behind the camera, have now become classics. "Rare are the careers which have had such a lasting impact on the History of Cinema," said Terzian, citing Redford's Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning 'Ordinary People,' which marked his directorial debut; as well as 'Barefoot in the Park,' 'Butch Cassidy and Kid,' 'The Candidate,' 'The Way We Were,' and 'Out of '

Redford, who began his acting career on Broadway in the play 'Tall Story' in 1959, was previously honoured with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)