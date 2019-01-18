Kevin Hart may star in Monopoly live-action film

Kevin is in talks to star in and Hasbro's live-action film.

The film will be produced by his HartBeat Productions label, reported

is in negotiations to direct the film and will also produce it through his banner.

HartBeat's will also produce and oversee the film with will produce as well reported the magazine.

and have been attempting to produce a movie since 2015. The film is about a boy from the game's Baltic Avenue embarking on a quest to make a fortune.

will co-produce the untitled film through its Allspark Pictures label. Hasbro's Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, and will serve as producers.

On the work front, Hart is currently starring in the comedy-drama 'The Upside' with which led the box office last weekend, surprising with $20.4 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)