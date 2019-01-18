Kevin Hart may star in Monopoly live-action film

Kevin Harts is in talks to star in Lionsgate and Hasbro's Monopoly live-action film.
The film will be produced by his HartBeat Productions label, reported People magazine.
Tim Story is in negotiations to direct the film and will also produce it through his Story Company banner.
HartBeat's John Cheng will also produce and oversee the film with Carli Haney. Story Company president Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will produce as well reported the magazine.
Lionsgate and Hasbro have been attempting to produce a Monopoly movie since 2015. The film is about a boy from the game's Baltic Avenue embarking on a quest to make a fortune.
Hasbro will co-produce the untitled film through its Allspark Pictures label. Hasbro's Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, and Greg Mooradian will serve as producers.
On the work front, Hart is currently starring in the comedy-drama 'The Upside' with Bryan Cranston which led the box office last weekend, surprising with $20.4 million.
