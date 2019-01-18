Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Photograph' to be screened at Berlinale2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film 'Photograph' is all set to be screened at

Also known as Berlinale 2019, the festival will take place from February 7 to 17.

The Batra-directorial, which also features Sanya Malhotra, will have its world premiere at the

A "super excited" Nawaz took to to reveal the news.

He wrote, "Super Excited to inform you all that after being officially selected at the prestigious #SundanceFilmFestival2019, my film # will also be screened at the #berlinale2019."

The 44-year-old further thanked "for doing this wonder & @sanyamalhotra07 for being a wonderful part of this."

'Photograph' is set to hit the theatres on March 8.

