Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Photograph' to be screened at Berlinale2019

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film 'Photograph' is all set to be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

Also known as Berlinale 2019, the festival will take place from February 7 to 17.

The Ritesh Batra-directorial, which also features Sanya Malhotra, will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

A "super excited" Nawaz took to Twitter to reveal the news.

He wrote, "Super Excited to inform you all that after being officially selected at the prestigious #SundanceFilmFestival2019, my film #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019."

The 44-year-old further thanked Ritesh "for doing this wonder & @sanyamalhotra07 for being a wonderful part of this."

'Photograph' is set to hit the theatres on March 8.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 18:48 IST

