Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Photograph' to be screened at Berlinale2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film 'Photograph' is all set to be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.
Also known as Berlinale 2019, the festival will take place from February 7 to 17.
The Ritesh Batra-directorial, which also features Sanya Malhotra, will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
A "super excited" Nawaz took to Twitter to reveal the news.
He wrote, "Super Excited to inform you all that after being officially selected at the prestigious #SundanceFilmFestival2019, my film #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019."
The 44-year-old further thanked Ritesh "for doing this wonder & @sanyamalhotra07 for being a wonderful part of this."
'Photograph' is set to hit the theatres on March 8.
