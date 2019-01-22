Emma Stone steps out for date night with beau Dave McCary

-
Hollywood actor Emma Stone stepped out with her rumoured beau Dave McCary for a rare public date night and it seems like the two don't want to keep their relationship under wraps anymore.
Stone and McCary, who have been in a romantic relationship since October 2017, were spotted at a Basketball game. The two sat courtside and were seen having a great time.
The 'Lala Land' kept it casual dressed in a grey coat, blue jeans coupled with a black turtleneck for the game. Sitting right next to her, the 33-year-old filmmaker donned jeans, plaid button-down and an army green jacket paired with white sneakers.
While the two are seeing each other for about two years, they have been rarely clicked together in public. According to a source, Stone and McCary want to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.
