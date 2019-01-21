The awards show that 'honours' the worst in cinema have revealed the nominations for the 39th annual

This year's nominees for worst picture, include 'Gotti', 'The Happytime Murders', 'Robin Hood', 'Winchester' and the "comedy whose own ads admit it 'doesn't have a clue'," said in its announcement, 'Holmes & Watson', wrote The

The nominees for worst acting include for 'Gotto', for 'The Happytime Murders'and 'Life of the Party', for 'Death Wish' and for 'Peppermint.'

is also nominated for his appearances through archival footage in the documentaries 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

While nominations were announced on Awards YouTube channel, the actual awards will take place on February 23, the night before

Here's the list of nominees

-Worst pictureGottiThe Happytime MurdersHolmes & WatsonRobin HoodWinchester

-Worst actressJennifer Garner / PeppermintAmber Heard / London FieldsMelissa McCarthy / and Life of the PartyHelen Mirren / WinchesterAmanda Seyfried / The Clapper

-Worst actorJohnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock GnomesWill Ferrell / Holmes & WatsonJohn Travolta / GottiDonald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 / Death Wish

-Worst supporting actorJamie Foxx / (Voice Only)/ Show DogsJoel McHale / The Happytime MurdersJohn C. Reilly / Holmes & WatsonJustice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

-Worst supporting actressKellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9Marcia / Fifty Shades FreedKelly / GottiJaz Sinclair / Slender ManMelania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

-Worst screen comboAny Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime MurdersJohnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Career (He's doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock GnomesWill Ferrell & (Trashing Two of Literature's Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & WatsonKelly & (Getting type Reviews!) / GottiDonald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

-Worst remake, rip-off or sequelDeath of a Nation (remake of Hillary's ..)Death WishHolmes & WatsonThe Meg (rip-off of Jaws)Robin Hood

-Worst directorEtan Cohen / Holmes & WatsonKevin Connolly / GottiJames Foley / Fifty Shades FreedBrian Henson / The Happytime MurdersThe Spierig Brothers ( and Peter) / Winchester

-Worst screenplayDeath of a Nation, Written by & Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)