Emotional drama has stopped development in Karnataka, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "emotional drama" of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JDS government has stopped development in the state.
"Because of emotional drama, the development in the state has stopped. What about the loan waiver of farmers? What happened to irrigation schemes? They did not even get time to think about sugarcane farmers," said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an election rally here.
"The drama unfolding here in the state for the past one year is refusing to end. This drama has everything including emotions and revenge. The situation is such that we get to see an overflow of emotions regularly in rallies and press conferences," he said.
Addressing an election rally in Mandya on April 16, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had become emotional while campaigning for his son Nikhil. He claimed that Sumalatha Ambareesh, multilingual South-Indian actress and wife of former actor and union minister late Ambareesh, has got recognition in public because of him.
Sumalatha, who filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate on March 20 from Mandya, is set to contest against Nikhil Gowda of JDS. Her husband had represented Mandya both as a Member of Parliament (MP) and also as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Prime Minister Modi said: "In 2014, the Congress party claimed to have given 12 LPG cylinders to the poor. They also promised to give ample kerosene oil to the poor. On the other hand, we empowered the poor by giving them free LPG connections."
Lauding various schemes launched by his government, he said: "The biggest healthcare scheme in the world is being run in the country. Karnataka along with other 50 crore poor people are getting healthcare services up to Rs 500,000 for free."
Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake out of which 14 went to polls on April 18, while the remaining 14 will go for polling on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
