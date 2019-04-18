Emotional drama has stopped development in Karnataka, says PM Modi

on Thursday said that "emotional drama" of HD led Congress-JDS government has stopped development in the state.

"Because of emotional drama, the development in the state has stopped. What about the loan waiver of farmers? What happened to irrigation schemes? They did not even get time to think about sugarcane farmers," said Modi, while addressing an election rally here.

"The drama unfolding here in the state for the past one year is refusing to end. This drama has everything including emotions and revenge. The situation is such that we get to see an overflow of emotions regularly in rallies and press conferences," he said.

Addressing an election rally in Mandya on April 16, had become emotional while campaigning for his son Nikhil. He claimed that Sumalatha Ambareesh, multilingual South-Indian and wife of former and union minister late Ambareesh, has got recognition in public because of him.

Sumalatha, who filed her nomination papers as an on March 20 from Mandya, is set to contest against of JDS. Her husband had represented Mandya both as a (MP) and also as a Member of (MLA).

Modi said: "In 2014, the party claimed to have given 12 LPG cylinders to the poor. They also promised to give to the poor. On the other hand, we empowered the poor by giving them free LPG connections."

Lauding various schemes launched by his government, he said: "The biggest in the world is being run in the country. along with other 50 crore poor people are getting up to Rs 500,000 for free."

has 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake out of which 14 went to polls on April 18, while the remaining 14 will go for polling on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

