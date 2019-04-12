Kumaraswamy slams PM for politicising sacrifices made by defence forces

HD Kumaraswamy has come down heavily on for "politicising" sacrifices made by defence forces.

While addressing a public rally in Madduru on Thursday, Kumaraswamy said, "Those who safeguard the borders are not children of rich people. They are children from poor families who cannot afford two square meals. However, here is a who politicises their ultimate sacrifice."

The statement from the came just days after the appealed the first-time voters at a public rally in Latur district of to dedicate their votes to those who carried out air strike in Balakot and sacrificed their lives in terror attack.

"I want to tell the first-time voters: Can your first vote be dedicated to the valiant soldiers who carried out the air strike in " the Prime Minister had stated.

"Can your first vote be dedicated to the brave hearts of (terror attack)?" PM had said.

