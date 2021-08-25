Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Visitors bundled out for 78 after dismal batting

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
Check India vs England 3rd T20 final playing 11 and head to head stats
IND vs ENG 1st T20 highlights: England wins by 8 wickets, takes 1-0 lead
-
England pacers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Craig Overton hunted in a pack as India was bundled out for 78 in the first innings in the second session of the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.
Anderson and Overton scalped three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran took two wickets each.
Resuming at 56/4 after lunch, India once again got off to a bad start as Rishabh Pant (2) failed to get going and he was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. This brought Ravindra Jadeja to the middle. The short ball once again led to the downfall of Rohit Sharma (19) and India were left staring down the barrel at 67/6.
Mohammed Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (4), Jasprit Bumrah (0), and Mohammed Siraj (3) failed to get going and India was bundled out for 78 inside 41 overs.
Earlier, James Anderson had made the ball talk as he dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the first session of the opening day. Ollie Robinson also struck in the opening session as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (18) on the cusp of lunch break and the visitors were left reeling. At lunch interval, India's score was 56/4 with Rohit (15*) unbeaten at the crease.
Virat Kohli-led India had won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the third Test. India named an unchanged line-up. On the other hand, England made two changes, as the hosts brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton in place of Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.
Brief Scores: India 78 all out (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18, James Anderson 3-6) vs England.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor