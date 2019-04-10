England's Tamsin Beaumont is among Wisden's Cricketers of the Year

Tamsin Beaumont, England's destructive opening batswoman, has been named one of the five Cricketers of the Year by on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old scored over 600 runs on home soil last year, including three centuries and as many fifties. Beaumont's standout performance came during the T20I against at Taunton, where she blazed her maiden ton off 47 balls in the shortest format, taking her team over the line and put up a world record of 250 for the loss of three.

"It is a real honour to be named as one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year. When I was younger and first playing the game, I remember people telling me that I can never play for England because my hands were too small but deep down I always believed that I could do it. To be recognised like this, with such a special award, is just so brilliant," Beaumont said.

Beaumont's compatriots Jos Buttler, and Sam Curran, and India's Virat Kohli complete the list.

Buttler is known for his skill and power across all formats for England. The wicket-keeper batsman's unbeaten 110 steered his side to victory over at the Old Trafford. He then went onto register his maiden Test century in August last year.

The 20-year-old came into limelight with his impressive performances both in domestic with and on the international stage with England. Curran, who made his ODI and Test debuts, also helped to title last year.

The leading first-class run scorer in England, passed 1000 runs for while captaining the side to its first title since 2002. Following his success, Burns was selected for England tour of and West Indies, respectively.

Meanwhile, and number one batsman on the ICC Test and ODI rankings, Virat Kohli has been a regular on the pages. He also appeared on the cover in the 2017 edition. In spite of India's struggles on its tour of England in 2018, where the team lost the Test series 1-4, Kohli stood out for his 937 against England at last year.

