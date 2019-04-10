Hardik Pandya, Kl Rahul met me and explained themselves: BCCI Ombudsman

Justice DK Jain, the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that both and KL Rahul met him and explained their involvement in television chat show "Koffee with Karan".

"Both KL Rahul and met me and explained themselves, in due course I will take a decision," Justice DK told ANI.

Indian batsman KL Rahul deposed before Justice DK today, whereas deposed before on April 9.

Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' in the month of January, and they were accused of making misogynistic comments, drawing criticism from many corners.

Seeing the criticism, decided to call back both the players from the tour of The players were handed a provisional suspension which was then lifted on January 23.

Pandya also issued an apology on twitter saying, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in a way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect of hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

Pandya and Rahul are currently playing in the ongoing season of the

Pandya is playing for Mumbai Indians while Rahul is representing Kings XI Punjab.

