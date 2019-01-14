England women to tour India for limited-overs series

women are slated to play home series against England women, beginning from February 22.

The series will comprise three-match ODIs, which will be part of the ICC Women's Championship in the second cycle, and three-match T20Is, ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

The ODI series will be hosted by either the or the in on February 22, 25 and 28. The T20I series, which is set to begin on March 9, is likely to be played at the in Guwahati.

England, the reigning 50-over champions and current number two ODI side, last toured in March 2018 for a T20I tri-series in Mumbai, where they finished as runner-ups to

and England last met each other in the 2018 ICC World T20 semi-final in the India were knocked out in a one-sided match, while England finished second after losing to in the final.

England's tour of India will follow India's tour of New Zealand, where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is starting from January 24 in Napier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)