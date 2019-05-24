Enrique Cerezo uncertain regarding Antoine Griezmann's stay in Atletico Madrid

of Atletico Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, said that it is Antoine Griezmann's decision on whether he wants to say 'goodbye or not' to the club.

"Griezmann, I do not know if he wants to say goodbye or not, the truth is that I do not know. The farewell depends on Griezmann, who is the one who leaves. If he wants to say goodbye, he will say goodbye," Goal.com quoted Cerezo, as saying.

The French joined the club in 2014 and won the Europa League, Super Cup and Supercopa de with Atletico Madrid. However, the 28-year-old announced on May 15 that he will leave the club after the end of the season.

Despite saying that it is Griezmann's discretion about the future with the club, Cerezo feels that there is no chance of Griezmann staying back, calling his announcement 'irreversible'.

"It is irreversible. The only thing I tell him is that he has a lot of luck where he goes. And, that at least they treat him as we have treated him here," he said.

Atletico Madrid finished second in the this season behind Barcelona, who won the title.

