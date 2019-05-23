Lizelle Lee secures Pak T20I series for SA Women

Lizelle Lee registered a career-best 48-ball 75 not out to guide clinch the five-match T20I series 3-2 against at Willowmoore Park on Thursday.

The right-hander smashed 11 boundaries and two sixes as won the fifth and final decider by nine wickets and 29 balls to spare.

Lee put on exactly 100 runs for the second wicket with (37 not out), a stand that ended unbroken, as she completed her 10th career T20I fifty and third in the series. It completed a fine comeback for the hosts, who had trailed 1-0 and 2-1 earlier in the sequence, before finally taking the lead in the decisive game.

On the final day of what has been a closely-fought series between the teams, the home side won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that proved spot on as they restricted Pakistani to just 125/5. All South African bowlers shone, with Shabnim Ismail the pick of the bunch as she bagged 1/16.

struck regularly, not allowing their opponents to get away as Tumi Sekhukhune (1/19), Moseline Daniels (1/25) De Klerk (1/10) and Sune Luus (1/22) were all amongst the wickets.

of the Series, top-scored with 28 and was one of the four players from the Asian side to reach the 20-run mark - the others being (23), Aliya Riaz (26 not out) and Javeria Khan (20). But no one kicked on and that ultimately proved detrimental to Pakistan, whose modest total was no match for the home side.

Even though the home side lost Tazmin (9) cheaply, of the Match Lee's lifetime best score that surpassed her previous high of 69 unbeaten against England at in 2016, was enough to take South Africa over the line.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)