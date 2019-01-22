EVM Hackathon: Akhilesh, Mayawati urge EC for alternative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Yadav on Tuesday urged to look for an alternative to EVM saying that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are a threat to a vibrant democracy.

Akhilesh's statement came a day after an Indian 'cyber expert' on Monday claimed that EVMs were hacked in 2014 elections which saw the BJP win by a landslide margin. The ECI, however, clarified that the EVMs cannot be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures".

told media, "If someone has raised a question then it must be looked into why a developed country like is not using EVMs. It is not a question of a political party, it is a question of having trust in democracy. EC and the government should take a decision".

SP's ally supremo too spoke on the same lines and urged the ECI to bring back ballot paper system.

"Keeping democracy's larger interest in mind, it is essential to look into the EVM issue so that it gets resolved soon. It is possible to validate ballot paper but it is not possible with EVM. We demand EC should hold 2019 using ballot paper; our demand should be taken into consideration," told reporters.

"After witnessing EVM tampering in the general elections, people of this country are afraid; they now feel that their vote is no more theirs, and their votes were looted by various groups because of which BJP has managed to come to power not only at the Centre but also in most of the states. They are making the poor, hard-working population anxious about their future," added

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)