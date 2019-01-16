Ex-Ivory Coast president acquitted of war crimes

The (ICC) here on Tuesday acquitted former of all charges of

Gbagbo, who served as the of the West African country from 2001 until his arrest in 2011, was on trial for the post-election violence that happened in 2010.

The ICC said that Gbagbo was acquitted as the prosecutors were not able to prove the charges against him and Charles Ble Goude, another accused and a former minister, reported.

An ICC told that the prosecutors could push for an extension of Gbagbo's detention and the judges are likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.

Violence broke out in after Gbagbo refused to step down from his post even after his opponent won the in 2010.

Subsequently, massive protests took place and thousands of people were killed in the unrest, while hundreds were displaced.

Following this, Gbagbo was arrested and was put on trial at the where he faced charges of in Ivory Coast, also known as

Amnesty International's West and Central Director, Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, termed the ruling as a "crushing disappointment" to the victims affected in the civil war.

"The acquittal of Gbagbo and Ble Goude will be seen as a crushing disappointment to victims of post-election violence in Cote d'Ivoire," she said.

