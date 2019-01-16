6.6 magnitude quake rattles Vanuatu

An measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the off Islands.

The quake struck 105 km west-northwest of Sola at around 6:06 pm (UTC) on Tuesday. The temblor was situated at a depth of 46.9 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No tsunami warning has been issued and no casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

Islands is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

