ICC acquits ex-Ivorian President of crimes against humanity

The (ICC) on Tuesday absolved former and an ex- of crimes against humanity charges and ordered their immediate release.

Gbagbo has been held in custody at since 2011 along with his former youth Charles Ble Goude, accused by prosecutors of four counts of crimes against humanity, including rape and murder, allegedly carried out in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2010 elections in the

At least 3,000 people had died in the unrest and 500,000 were displaced.

Gbagbo was the first former to go on trial at the ICC.

ICC judges on Tuesday ruled that he had no case to answer because the prosecution had not managed to prove several charges against him. They ordered his immediate release.

Presiding Judge said the prosecution had "failed to demonstrate that public speeches by Gbagbo constituted ordering or inducing the alleged crimes".

Gbagbo was of the West African nation from 2000 until his arrest in 2011.

The violence in 2010 in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, came after Gbagbo refused to accept that he lost a disputed election run-off to his rival,

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)