Ex-MLAs demand ticket for Muslims in Delhi

Former MLAs of wrote a letter to demanding tickets for Muslim leaders in to contest the ongoing elections.

"...No Muslim candidate has been given ticket from There are 5 senior Muslim leaders who are five times elected MLA and are very popular in the Muslim and other communities...there is very resentment among the people and political circle for not given ticket in the Parliamentary elections," the letter read.

The leaders include Shoaib Iqbal, Matin Ahmed, Hasan Ahmed, Asif Mohd Khan, and

Citing seniority of leaders, former said, "We all 5 ex-MLAs are very senior and are very active in and also very popular in the Voters of Delhi of every community."

Pushing forth their demand, the leaders said that keeping in mind the number of Muslim voters and the contribution of these 5 senior leaders and their track records of winning the elections, the former MLAs said there must be at least one ticket for one of them from either Chandni Chowk or North East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

All seven seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

