Former Minister Yadav on Sunday said the 'mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance was formed to ensure that reports like Le Monde's don't appear in foreign newspapers.

"We don't want such reports (Le Monde) to get published in foreign newspapers and this is why we have formed He (PM Modi) says Make in and then hands over the contracts for purchasing foreign goods to his friends," said while flagging off the Veer Samman Rath Yatra.

Le Monde, a French newspaper, had reportedly published an article which suggested that the had favoured Anil Ambani's company with special tax benefits after the deal for the fighter jets was signed.

The report said that Anil Ambani's Reliance received special benefits from the in the form of tax settlement, days after the deal was signed between February and October 2015, while was negotiating the contract with

went on to say that while governments come and go, the armed forces stay intact. "Those who say that till the time BJP is there our borders are secure are wrong. The truth is- till the time our soldiers are there, our borders are secure," he added.

The (SP) also said the (grand alliance) has given an opportunity to people who are willing to save the constitution.

There are 80 seats in where SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on 3 seats. The alliance has left two seats, and Amethi, for the

elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in will be held in all seven phases.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

