Youth of braveheart soldier's village in Sambhal appeals politicians to not politicise Army

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Just nine days ahead of Lok Sabha polls in parliamentary constituency, the youth of slain soldier Sudesh Kumar's Pansukha Milak village has appealed politicians to not politicise the as it demoralises them.

The villagers voiced their hope for a strong government at the centre that will focus on security.

Speaking to ANI, Sudesh's father said, "Whatever be the result, security should be the priority. In our village, there are at least 24 people serving in the My own son sacrificed his life on the border. Hence, I want a government that will keep village and security on priority."

lost his life in a ceasefire violation by on October 16, 2016, in Rajouri district of

Remembering her son with teary eyes, Sudesh's mother said, "Though I have lost my son, I want other sons on the borders to come back to their respective homes safely."

A young man named Jitendra said that politicising the Armed Forces demoralises those who want to join the

We want that country stays secure. We want a strong government It doesn't matter which party forms the government. One of our brothers lost his life, it has not crushed our spirit. Many including me are preparing to get into forces but we feel security forces must not be politicised. Politicians should not politicise the Army as it demoralises the youth," he said.

One of the villagers Chandrapal Singh said, "This is a village of soldiers. The youth of this village wants to go to the border and serve the nation. Even after the deadly Pulwama attack, they still have the same zeal in them. Hence, only a government that can stand with such youth should come to power. I appeal that the Army should not be politicised."

When asked about the development work in the village, he said, "Less development work has been done in our village."

Sambhal, one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, will go to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23. Polling in the state will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Satyapal Singh of BJP is the (MP) from the Lok Sabha seat.

For the 2019 general elections, the BJP has fielded Parmeshwar Lal Saini from the Sambhal seat, while the INC has given the ticket to JP Singh and the SP has declared Shafiqur as its candidate from this seat.

The Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency (constituency number 8) has an electorate of 1,290,810, of which 704,630 are males and 586,180 are females as per the of (ECI) 2009 data.

is considered one of the crucial states for any party to come to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats.

