Ex-Starbucks chief considers running for President

-
ALSO READ
Starbucks plans changes to company structure, layoffs
Tata Starbucks celebrates International Coffee Week with Brewtober
Starbucks plans changes to company structure, layoffs: Bloomberg
Starbucks to ban porn on free Wi-Fi in US
Ex-Starbucks chief confirms interest in independent 2020 US Presidential bid
-
Former Starbucks chief Howard Schultz has expressed interest in running for US President as a "centrist" independent candidate, "outside the two-party system".
"I am seriously thinking of running for President. I will run as a centrist independent outside the two-party system," Schultz said on Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes".
He also accused both the Democrats and the Republicans for indulging in "revenge politics" every single day. Schultz also took a jibe at the incumbent US President Donald Trump during the show.
"We're living at a most fragile time. Not only the fact that this President is not qualified to be the President but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics," the former Starbucks chief said.
Media reports are hailing Schultz's decision, stating his self-funded independent campaign had the "potential to reshape dynamics of the race," The Washington Post reported.
"I want to see the American people win. I want to see America win," the 65-year-old Schultz said on the show.
Shultz, whose net worth according to Forbes stands at USD 3.4 billion, said he favoured rejoining the 2015 Paris Agreement on the show. The US, led by Trump, had left the accord in 2017 and was widely slammed by countries for its move.
Elections are due in the United States on November 3, 2020. Trump had in 2016, surpassed Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the presidential race.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU