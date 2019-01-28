Death toll touches 58 in Brazil dam collapse

The dam collapse here has left 58 people dead, as 305 people remain missing from the January 25 tragedy.

Quoting Minas Gerais state's emergency service, reported that 19 new deaths had been confirmed until Sunday.

Meanwhile, a court in has frozen USD 1.3 billion, belonging to corporation in light of the incident.

On January 25, the Vale-owned dam collapsed, causing a mudslide which left large-scale destruction and death in its wake.

The tragedy comes four years after the Bento Rodrigues dam disaster, when an iron ore tailings dam collapsed, killing 19 people. The disaster had sparked a humanitarian crisis, as toxic mudflow polluted rivers and the

