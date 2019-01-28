Australia recognises Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim President

Australia, on Monday, extended its support to Venezuela's President, Juan Guaido, recognising him as the until elections are held.

" recognises and supports the of the of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, in assuming the position of interim president," Marise Payne, Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, tweeted.

The nation made its decision "in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution and until elections are held".

"We now urge all parties to work constructively towards a peaceful resolution of the situation, including a return to democracy, respect for the rule of law and upholding of human rights of the Venezuelan people," Payne urged, highlighting that had called for Venezuelan to refrain from assuming Presidency on January 10.

The nation's recognition of Guaido as comes amidst a raging political crisis in the South American region.

On January 23, Guaido, the opposition leader, proclaimed himself as President of to crowds of cheering protesters. He was immediately recognised as by the USA.

The elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, labelled it as a coup attempt by the US authorities and severed all ties with the country. Following this, the USA appealed to nations to "pick a side" over the crisis in at a meeting on Saturday.

Despite major protests and an ultimatum by most nations to hold fresh elections, Maduro continues to hold on to his post. like have backed Maduro while condemning international interference in the nation.

Other which have recognised Guaido as the interim President are Canada, UK, Brazil, amongst others.

