Peru: Mudslide leaves 15 dead at wedding party

15 people have died after a mudslide hit a wedding party here on Sunday. Furthermore, over 30 people have sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

The event occurred at the Alhambra hotel when a mass of mud and other earthy material crashed into people dancing at the wedding celebrations below.

Evaristo Ramos, Abancay's mayor, told local media that around 100 guests were invited to the party, out of which "15 are dead and 34 injured," reports Al Jazeera.

Rescue efforts have continued all through Sunday night as firefighters, residents and police work to pull people out from the debris.

According to authorities, the hotel was built close to a hillslide. The collapse of the retaining wall led to the mudslide destroying the roof, which fell on the party-goers below.

Mon, January 28 2019. 09:33 IST

