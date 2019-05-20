Exit poll results are wrong, the opposition is winning: Tejashwi Yadav

on Monday termed the exit polls as a trick by the RSS-backed institutions and asked all his supporters to reject it, a day after these polls gave NDA a comfortable majority to return to power at the Centre and not-so-good prospects for the opposition alliance in

"Before the exit, the market's own compulsions are sold in the name of Exit Polls. With the help of Sangh (RSS)-supported institutions and resources, playing with the psychology of the disadvantaged is their old weapon. Dismiss it. We are winning. Keep a close watch on the strong room. The tricks of people expert in playing the dirty games cannot be successful," Yadav's said in a tweet.

Conference had a different take on the exit polls.

"Every single can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," tweeted Conference (NC)

and TDP N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that Exit Polls have failed to catch the people's pulse.

"Time and again Exit Polls have failed to catch the people's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre," tweeted Naidu.

Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

