Exit polls can be wrong but not all time: Jay Panda

Baijayant on Monday said the nation should wait for the final results to be announced on May 23 for the elections as 'Exit Polls' can be proven wrong but not every time.

"I will point out that some of the exit polls are being done by agencies which in the past had predicted good results for the BJD in the earlier elections and they were correct. Similarly, the same agencies are giving extremely good results to BJP in Odisha. So you cannot pick and choose exit polls depending on whether it suits you or not," he said.

"Of course, exit polls can be wrong and we have to wait for the final result on May 23 but all the results cannot be wrong," Panda told when asked that many times in the past the exit polls have been proven wrong.

However, sitting (MP) from Kendrapara constituency, Panda exuded confidence saying that BJP-led NDA government would retain power in the country and will get the second term in the office.

"The exit polls are indicating that BJP-led NDA government will be formed again. ji is going to be our again...This was evident. It matches the mood of the people that was clear to everybody. It is very heart-warming," he said.

The 'Exit Polls' on Sunday projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member

Polling for seven-phased and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results for the will be announced on May 23.

