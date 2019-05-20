Exit polls can be wrong but not all time: Jay Panda

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday said the nation should wait for the final results to be announced on May 23 for the Lok Sabha elections as 'Exit Polls' can be proven wrong but not every time.
"I will point out that some of the exit polls are being done by agencies which in the past had predicted good results for the BJD in the earlier elections and they were correct. Similarly, the same agencies are giving extremely good results to BJP in Odisha. So you cannot pick and choose exit polls depending on whether it suits you or not," he said.
"Of course, exit polls can be wrong and we have to wait for the final result on May 23 but all the results cannot be wrong," Panda told media persons when asked that many times in the past the exit polls have been proven wrong.
However, sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Kendrapara constituency, Panda exuded confidence saying that BJP-led NDA government would retain power in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get the second term in the office.
"The exit polls are indicating that BJP-led NDA government will be formed again. Narendra Modi ji is going to be our Prime Minister again...This was evident. It matches the mood of the people that was clear to everybody. It is very heart-warming," he said.
The 'Exit Polls' on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results for the General Elections will be announced on May 23.
