UP: No electricity since 2009, complain Bikanpur villagers

Residents of Bikanpur village complained of being forced to live in darkness for the last nine years despite poles, transmission wires being present in the village since decades. Most of the houses even have electronic meters installed.

"There is no in the village since 2010, it used to come for a short while for 2-3 years before that. Linesman comes but nothing gets done. We just have a connection now with no but every month the bill comes and we have to deposit the bill," a villager told ANI.

Other villagers too said that they had filed complaints but no action was taken by the concerned authorities.

Frustrated with the situation, the villagers now dry their clothes on the transmission wires.

Bikanpur village comes under the Mundha Pande block which falls in the district and is located just 15 kilometres away from the main town.

Sanjay Garg, the in (PVVNL) denied having any knowledge of the problem persisting since years. He said it is most likely a recent problem and assured that the will be resumed within two to three days.

"The plight of Bikanpur village came to our notice in the last three days, it is possible to here from a nearby substation. I don't think the matter has been unresolved since 2009. Rains, thunderstorms might have broken down the connection a few days back. I have sent the SDO and engineers to find out where the fault is and assure the people that the will be resumed within 48 hours," Garg said.

