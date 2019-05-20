MJ Akbar defamation case: Cross-examination adjourned to July 6

MJ Akbar further cross-examined on Monday by the Rebecca John, the in connection with a case filed by him against Ramani in a sexual case.

Rebecca asked several questions regarding an alleged meeting in a hotel room, The Vogue article written by Priya Ramani, tweets and allegations made by other female journalists against MJ Akbar in today's cross-examination.

(ACMM) presided over the proceedings of the court on Monday before adjourning the matter to July 6.

Akbar during cross-examination denied meeting with in a hotel room.

Akbar said, "It is incorrect to suggest that I called to come to my room. It is wrong to suggest that she was hesitant or that I insisted. It is correct that in December 1993 I was 42 years old and Priya Ramani was 23 years old. I do not know whether it was the first job interview by Priya Ramani after her graduation."

Akbar then went on to add, "I am not sure whether Priya Ramani was offered a job in newspaper in January 1994 in As it is a 25 years old matter and to the best of my knowledge, she was working in Bombay office."

Ramani had on April 10 pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial after the court framed charges against her on a criminal complaint of Akbar.

In one of the past hearings, the ACMM had also granted a permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance in the hearings to follow.

In February, Ramani was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual during the #MeToo campaign.

Akbar had filed a case against the for accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the on October 17, 2018.

