Expected far better results, says Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe

Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe has expressed his disappointment over his team's appalling performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup saying that they expected far better results.

"If I did not feel disappointment, I would not be patriotic. We are disappointed, we were hoping for far better results but things did not go our way. The guys tried as hard as they could to string up a few performances so that at the end of the day we could at least win one or two of the matches but things did not go our way like I said," Moroe said in a video posted by Sport24.co.za.

South Africa only managed to win just two games out of eight, including a washed-out game. Moreover, the Proteas' have already been knocked out from the semi-final race.

Moroe also said that it was frustrating to see how the team got the simplest things wrong.

"I think it was frustrating witnessing the body language of our team and how we managed to get some of the simplest things wrong but having said that, we just need to find better ways moving forward to how to deal with pressure," he said.

South Africa will play their last match in this edition of the tournament against Australia on July 6.

