I'm speechless, says Gabriel Jesus after beating Argentina

Brazil player Gabriel Jesus is elated over his performance during his side's 2-0 win over Argentina in the Copa America semi-final on Wednesday.

Jesus failed to find a net in the last four games but made a scintillating comeback as he scored the opening goal of the match in the 19th minute. Jesus' goal was followed by Roberto Firmino's goal, in the 71st minute, which handed Brazil a 2-0 lead over Argentina.

The match concluded on the same and consequently, Brazil secured their spot in the tournament's final.

Jesus is delighted with his team's performance as he said: "I'm very happy not only for the goal, but for how the team performed. Last week I've said they would struggle to break our defence. We worked hard and battled hard tonight. Unfortunately, we couldn't score against Paraguay but we grabbed the goals tonight."

Brazil will now compete against either Chile or Peru in the Copa America final on July 8.

