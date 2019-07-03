BCCI announces revised India A squad for Windies tour

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Kishan on Wednesday replaced Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, respectively, in India A squad for the West Indies tour.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named three replacements in the India A one-day squad that will play five one-day games against West Indies A, starting July 11.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will replace an injured Prithvi Shaw in the squad while Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Kishan will replace Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant both who are part of India's 15-man squad in the ongoing World Cup.

Following is revised India A squad:

Manish Pandey (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini.

