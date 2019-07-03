Starc came back fitter and stronger after injury: Brad Haddin

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has been on a sublime form in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and assistant coach Brad Haddin feels that it was his injury which played a crucial role as it allowed him to come back stronger and fitter.

Earlier in the year, Starc missed Australia's ODI tours against India and Pakistan due to a pectoral injury.

"You never like to see players get injured, but it was probably a good thing. It let him (Starc) reset where he was and he has come back fit and strong and we're getting the rewards for being injured for a few months," Cricket.com.au quoted Haddin as saying.

Starc is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 wickets and is just three wickets away from surpassing former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath's record of most wickets in a tournament.

Interestingly, in the last edition of the tournament as well, Starc was the highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

Haddin denied giving his opinion on whether Starc has performed better compared to the 2015 World Cup as he said: "I will tell you if we win."

Haddin is impressed with Starc's ability to bowl yorkers.

"One thing I have been impressed with Mitch has been the length he's been bowling. He's got that unbelievable yorker and he can go through a tail and a middle of the game really quick. I've been impressed with has been how he's using the new ball. He's got that length right and a lot of work has gone in to that," he said.

Aaron Finch-led side atop the points table and have already confirmed their semi-finals spot.

Australia will now face South Africa on July 6.

