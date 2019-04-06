Explosion rattles Iran, kills 3

An explosion took place at a shipbuilding plant which is located 37 kilometres west of the port of Abbas near the

Citing local media, reported that at least three staff in the Iranian defence industries were killed in the blast that occurred in an under construction submarine in Southern

A local website reported that the blast happened after three batteries on the vessel exploded.

"Three staff were martyred after a submarine battery exploded at the Shahid Darvishi shipyard in (the of) Abbas..., which builds and repairs military ships and submarines," the Islamic Republic of Broadcasting reported.

More details are awaited.

According to Sputnik, has been developing light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)