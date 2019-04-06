USA 'seriously' considering military option in Venezuela

The is "seriously" considering a military option in "as events unfold", a US said on Friday (local time).

Speaking to Sputnik, the said: "Frankly, and also a military option, which is, has said, on the table, and remains on the table. It's a very serious option, obviously ...none would like to see, but clearly one that is seriously considered as events unfold."

This comes amidst the imposing fresh sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned company, by designating 34 of its vessels. Companies and vessels related to Venezuela, accused of shipping to Cuba, were also listed on Friday.

The Latin American nation is currently in the throes of a political crisis, which is worsened by hyperinflation, blackouts, and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

In January, proclaimed himself as the of Venezuela, as protests calling for elected President Nicolas Maduro's ouster shook The immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the

Several called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought Maduro to power as rigged. Maduro has refused to step down from his post or accept humanitarian aid from the United States. The continues to back him, even though like US, UK, France, Japan, amongst others, recognise Guaido as the

However, China, and other have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)