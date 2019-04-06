Confident that Trump, Kim will hold 3rd summit: Pompeo

The US on Friday (local time) said that he is confident that a third USA- summit will be held to reach an agreement on Pyongyang's denuclearisation process.

This comes despite the breakdown of the summit between US and North Korean leader in February this year. No joint statement was released following the second round of talks, as it is reported that the two countries could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

Pompeo outlined that despite this, the US and have kept diplomatic channels open.

"We didn't get as far as the is demanding," Sputnik quoted Pompeo as saying at a morning show. "The positions that the two sides had, the two leaders were able to make progress in that respect," he added.

" Kim has promised me, he's promised Trump he will denuclearise, now it's the mission of my team to make sure that happens," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State, however, reiterated that the has clearly told that no sanction waivers would be given until complete denuclearisation is achieved.

Trump has maintained that relations with North Korea continue to be good, going as far as cancelling new sanctions against the reclusive state, deeming them as unnecessary.

