JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

A life-size Lego typewriter that actually works!

Facebook Portal bug lets users display others' pictures without permission
Business Standard

Facebook bug lets users display others' pictures without their permission

Facebook doesn't consider it as a security vulnerability and that once a picture is added to the Superframe album, there's no way to remove it

ANI  |  Internet 

Facebook
Representative Image

App analyst Jane Manchun Wong has uncovered a security loophole in Facebook Portal that allows users to add another user's photo album to their own Superframe, without permission.

Facebook states that users can only add photo albums to the smart display's screensaver (Superframe) that are part of their Facebook account. However, in her test, Wong was able to add Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's picture to her album, Fast Company reports.

What is more unnerving is that Facebook doesn't consider it as a security vulnerability and that once a picture is added to the Superframe album, there's no way to remove it.
First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU