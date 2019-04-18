Facebook working on voice assistant to rival Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri

is reportedly working on its own voice- to rival the existing Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and

The has been working on the new initiative since early 2018, CNBC reports. Facebook's augmented reality and group division is the same team behind the upcoming voice-

It is unclear how plans to integrate the The most likely application will be on the company's Portal video chat smart speakers or Oculus headsets.

In 2015, the company released an called M, for its app. The project was shut down last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)