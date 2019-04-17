NASA announces record-setting spaceflight mission by woman astronaut

has announced its new schedule and new crew assignments for the coming months. One of the schedules requires to remain in orbit until February 2020 and set a record for the longest single by a woman.

Koch will be joined by Andrew Morgan, (European Space Agency) Luca Parmitano, and on July 20, the official NASA blog states. While Parmitano and Skvortsov will return in February 2020 with Koch, Morgan will remain onboard the ISS for his extended stay.

The extended missions are aimed at gathering additional data on the effects of long-duration human beyond the standard six-month station expedition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)