Casio's EDIFICE line gets a new addition

Computer Co. Ltd. has announced the release of a new addition to its EDIFICE line of high-performance sports chronographs that combine dynamic design with advanced

The new EFS-S550 solar chronograph, to be available in three models, features a rotating countdown bezel and a glass made from sapphire crystal.

EDIFICE supports racing team Scuderia as an official team partner. The brand is inspired by the world of motorsports and supports the actual racing scene.

The new EFS-S550 is distinguished by a bold countdown bezel designed to be used by pit crews during races. The numbered bezel provides a countdown to the target time, enabling an intuitive grasp of the remaining time to facilitate team operations. The glass is made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal to deliver the maximum visibility that is critical in racing situations.

The attention to detail extends to the watch specifications and design, with water resistance to 100 meters and solar-powered battery drive. The watch is available in three color variations, with yellow, blue, and orange accents, respectively. The bold accent colors increase visibility while enhancing the sporty, stylish good looks. Three types of bands, metal, resin, and nylon are available, enabling the user to pick a watch that suits their design preference, wrist feel, and application.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)