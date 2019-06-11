JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Gurgaon: The Oberoi, Trident introduce 100% solar power
Business Standard

Fadnavis chairs meeting with ministers, BJP leaders in Mumbai

ANI  |  Politics 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with some ministers and other BJP leaders of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The meeting addressed various issues regarding the state.

MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, on the sidelines of the meeting, said, "Our meeting was related to the Nalwande Dam in Ahmednagar district. The 182 villages affected by drought will benefit by the decision regarding the dam."

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Subhash Desai, Vijay Shivtare, MP Sujay Vikhe Patil and other leaders were present in the meeting which was held at Mantralaya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 19:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU