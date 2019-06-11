Congress leaders get into verbal spat with each other during review meeting called to discuss LS poll results

A verbal spat broke out among leaders of West during a review meeting called by party to discuss polls results here on Tuesday.

was also present during the meeting. was appointed as party in-charge for Western just ahead of polls.

During the meeting, MLA K K Sharma got into an argument with The spat occurred after the MLA complained to Scindia about the working of senior Congress

The Congress objected to the comments made by the Sharma following which an argument broke out between the two. Scindia later asked Sharma to get out of the meeting.

"We are here since 10 am but the meeting was held at 3 pm. The leadership that takes decision without meeting right members is also responsible for the election results. I told Ji in the meeting that I have many things to say against GN Azad," he said after the meeting.

Sharma also accused Azad of selling tickets and even questioned Scindia's style of working.

During the meeting, Ghaziabad Congress complained against the party candidate Miffed by his complainst, Dolly Sharma's father got into a verbal spat with Kasana after getting out of the meeting.

However, when asked about the incident, both the leaders dismissed it saying that it was an internal matter of the party.

During the meeting, the leaders termed communalism, a weak organisation and preference to outsiders as candidate as some key reasons for the party's disastrous performance in the state.

Congress has started introspection on its poor performance in Uttar Pradesh in the polls. had called the meeting to assess the results on Lok Sabha seats which are under his responsibility. He will hold another meeting in on June 14.

Congress Uttar Pradesh will also be conducting review meetings in Raibareli.

A few days ago, at a meeting Priyanka had talked of "big changes" in the organisation.

This is the second time when Congress leaders have ended up in a verbal spat with each other during a review meeting. Earlier, argument broke out between Congress leaders during the meeting called to review the Lok Sabha polls results in

Congress party could only win one out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

