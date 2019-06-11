AP government stops sand mining with immediate effect

The on Tuesday decided to stop with immediate effect.

Mines and said: "New policy will be introduced within a span of 15 days."

He warned the people who indulge in illegal mining, saying that the cases will be filed under the PD Act against those who are found guilty of illegal

The also said that "the will consider the which took place during the previous regime if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)