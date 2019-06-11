AP government stops sand mining with immediate effect

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

The state government on Tuesday decided to stop sand mining with immediate effect.

Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said: "New sand mining policy will be introduced within a span of 15 days."

He warned the people who indulge in illegal sand mining, saying that the cases will be filed under the PD Act against those who are found guilty of illegal sand mining.

The also minister said that "the state government will consider the review mining activities which took place during the previous regime if needed.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 19:50 IST

