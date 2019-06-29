Pune wall collapse: Maharashtra Governor expresses condolences to families of deceased

Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday.

"I was deeply saddened to know about the death of innocent workers, including women and children in the incident of collapse of a compound wall of a residential complex in Pune,", said Vidyasagar Rao.

"Every life lost in the incident was precious. My heart goes out to the kin of all those who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

Fifteen people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to express his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and prying for a speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry", he tweeted.

