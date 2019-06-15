Gurugram rape case: Spanish national was lured on Facebook, claims police

The person accused of raping a Spanish had used to form a friendship with the girl and called her to a party where she was raped, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested Ajane, the accused, who is

"The girl had first come into contact with the accused after she posted an advertisement seeking a rented flat on On June 12, the accused called her to a party at House number 18/32 at G Block in DLF The girl arrived at the party where three other friends of the accused joined them, all of them left after the party but forcibly made her stay and then raped her," said Ved Prakash, SHO DLF Phase 1.

The victim had contacted the control room on Saturday after which was arrested on the charges of

Police conducted a medical test of the lady which proved the charges, her statements too were recorded in front of the She is also being provided with counseling to ensure she does not go into trauma.

The accused will be presented in front of a duty by the police on Sunday.

