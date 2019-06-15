Jihadi, terrorist activities have decreased in J-K: NITI Aayog chairman

on Saturday shared figures in the meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council, which showed that Jihadi and terrorists activities have decreased in the state and are under control now.

Rajiv Kumar, who was briefing after the meeting, said: " said that now we can concentrate on the development of the state. Agriculture and import sector are the area of emphasis."

"Now common people are giving information about the terrorists and their hideouts. They are not finding shelter in homes and are forced to hide in the forest and gardens," said Kumar.

He said that two Aspirational districts -- Baramulla and Kupwara -- have shown remarkable improvement.

The Aspirational District Programme was launched by the on January 5, 2018. It aims to rapidly transform the districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development, thereby posing a challenge to ensure balanced regional development.

